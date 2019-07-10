Australia lifts bank capital buffers by less than expected

SYDNEY • Australia's main financial regulator yesterday said it had decided to lift the capital buffer for banks by less than originally proposed, a win for institutions that had argued the targets were too onerous.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (Apra) said banks would now be required to lift their total capital by 3 percentage points of risk weighted assets by Jan 1, 2024, instead of the 4 to 5 percentage points initially proposed.

Apra said it would take the next four years to consider other methods to reach the original target, which was part of a global effort to beef up banks' ability to absorb losses during times of financial stress.

"Having taken into account feedback on market capacity, increasing total capital requirements by 3 percentage points by 2024... will be easier for the market to absorb and reduce the risk of unintended market consequences," said Apra deputy chair John Lonsdale.

Apra said the new requirements would strengthen the loss-absorbing capacity of the major banks by a total A$50 billion (S$47.2 billion), while resulting in a minor rise in funding costs of less than 5 basis points.

The four major banks had argued that the higher capital target would have been difficult to achieve and added too much to costs.

Apra said for small to medium financial institutions, extra loss-absorbing capacity would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

