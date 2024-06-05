Australia economy slows to a crawl in Q1 as households feel inflation squeeze

SYDNEY - Australia’s economy slowed to a crawl in the first quarter of the year as high borrowing costs and still-elevated inflation put the brakes on consumer spending, even as the prospect of relief on interest rates remains a distant one.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on June 5 showed real gross domestic product (GDP) for January to March rose 0.1 per cent quarter on quarter, just under market forecasts of 0.2 per cent.

Annual growth dropped to 1.1 per cent, from 1.5 per cent the previous quarter and the slowest pace in three decades outside of the Covit-19 pandemic.

Growth in household spending, which accounts for half of GDP, was only a fraction firmer at 1.3 per cent. Most of that was on essential items such as electricity and healthcare, with discretionary spending almost flat for the year.

There was also grim news for future spending power with the savings rate sinking to a historically low 0.9 per cent, after large downward revisions to past numbers.

“Given that the savings rate was around 5 per cent before the pandemic, that underlines the severe pressure households have been facing due soaring living costs, interest payments and taxes,” said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Capital Economics.

“And with real incomes stagnating last quarter, that pressure hasn’t fully faded yet.”

Financial markets have already priced out any risk of a further hike in the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 4.35 per cent cash rate, but neither do they see much chance of a cut anytime soon.

Futures imply around a 50-50 probability of a move in December and are not fully priced for a cut to 4.1 per cent until May next year.

Speaking to lawmakers before the data, RBA Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged the economy was “very, very weak”, but insisted policy needed to be restrictive to bring demand back into line with supply and curb inflation.

The last monthly report for consumer price inflation showed a surprise pick up to 3.6 per cent in April, driven by a broad increase in costs from food to health, clothing and travel.

Measures of prices in the GDP report were also on the high side, with inflation in domestic demand running at 4.6 per cent for the year.

All this inflation has been a boon for nominal GDP, which expanded 3.5 per cent in the year to March.

Once inflation was stripped out, per capita GDP actually fell 0.4 per cent in the quarter and was down a steep 1.3 per cent on the year.

This per capita “recession” reflects booming migration, which had boosted annual population growth to a heady 2.5 per cent, double the average of the last three decades.

The influx of overseas workers and students has strained the housing market and pushed rents to record highs, leading the Labor government to promise caps on future immigration. REUTERS