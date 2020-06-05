Aussies offered cash grants to build or renovate homes

SYDNEY • Australia has announced a A$688 million (S$667 million) stimulus package aimed at bolstering the housing construction industry, as the coronavirus-hit economy heads for its first recession in 29 years.

New home builders and home owners undertaking substantial renovations will get A$25,000 cash grants under the programme that is set to expire at the end of the year.

It will support the 140,000 direct jobs and one million related jobs in the residential construction sector, which generates around 5 per cent of the nation's economic output.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "This is about targeted taxpayer support for a limited time using existing systems to ensure the money gets used how it should by families looking for that bit of extra help to make significant investments themselves."

The fresh stimulus comes after massive packages announced to bolster welfare and keep idle workers employed during Australia's coronavirus lockdown. Success in curbing the spread of the virus has allowed lockdown measures to start to ease, with most activity expected to resume by next month.

Still, it will be too late for the nation to avoid recession.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg responded with a simple "yes" on Wednesday when asked if Australia was on track for two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Gross domestic product declined 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, and that downturn is set to deepen in the current quarter as the full effect of shutdown to stem Covid-19 takes hold.

The HomeBuilder programme announced by the Prime Minister yesterday does not include structures not attached to the home, such as swimming pools or garages. It will be restricted to middle-income earners and new homes valued at no more than A$750,000.

The Housing Industry Association welcomed the announcement, estimating that it could generate more than A$15 billion in economic activity.

BLOOMBERG