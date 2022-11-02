Auditor exodus at embattled China property firms triggers governance concerns

HONG KONG - Auditors of at least 14 Hong Kong-listed Chinese property firms have exited this year, securities filings showed, raising governance concerns about the debt-ridden developers several of whom are yet to publish long-pending financial results.

Embattled developers including Sunac China, Shimao Group and Kaisa Group are among those whose auditors have parted ways in recent months. In many cases, firms outside the Big Four accounting firms have been roped in as replacements.

The trend, which accelerated earlier this year, has seen auditors, including the world’s top auditing firms PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Deloitte, resigning from their roles.

It comes as the property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of China’s economy, has been beset by multiple headwinds after regulators have clamped down on excessive borrowing since mid-2020.

A string of debt-laden developers defaulted on their offshore bond payments starting late last year, a growing number of homebuyers have halted mortgage payments on stalled projects and pandemic restrictions have continued to undermine demand.

Analysts and the Hong Kong audit watchdog say that the growing list of auditors leaving the developers highlights transparency and governance issues, especially as many of the exits happened just ahead of result announcements.

The audit watchdog in Hong Kong, where most of the major Chinese developers are listed, said in an open letter to members last week that it had growing concerns that the audit quality may be compromised as a result of the changes close to earnings period.

S&P Global Ratings director Edward Chan said many of these developers have already come under distress, and the market is watching what the new auditors can reveal in the upcoming financial statements.

“Investors and creditors would like to know more if there are any hidden debt in the financial reports,” said Mr Chan, adding it could help them to calculate the recovery rate of their holdings.

While the auditors have not given any reason for their exits, the developers have blamed the move on factors including not being able to reach agreements with their respective auditors for completing the audit process.

Deloitte in Hong Kong declined to comment on the reasons for ending their auditing mandates for some Chinese property developers. PwC did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Opaque practices

Mr Chan from S&P, which has withdrawn ratings on many Chinese property developers this year citing insufficient information, believes some auditors had pushed back on opaque practices in the property sector such as the use of off-balance-sheet debt.