At 305m, super penthouse at 8 Shenton Way will be highest residence in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s highest residence will be built at 8 Shenton Way by 2028.

And it will take less than a minute by lift to reach the super penthouse unit, which will occupy the top floor of the 305m tower.

The luxurious penthouse, offering unparalleled panoramic views of the South China Sea, is set to dethrone Wallich Residence in the 283.7m Guoco Tower as the highest here.

Wallich Residence’s super penthouse unit at the top of the 64-storey Gucco Tower was sold at a record price of $73.8 million to British inventor James Dyson in 2019.

The architects from American architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), who designed both skyscrapers, are keeping mum about what the new penthouse at the city’s tallest building will offer, even as they unveiled the design of the building on Oct 27.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday, SOM consulting partner Mustafa Abadan and design principal Nicolas Medrano would say only that the luxurious penthouse will occupy the top floor of the new 63-storey mixed-use development, which houses a vertical community of public spaces, offices, retail units, luxury residences and a hotel.

SOM, which is also the firm behind Dubai’s famed Burj Khalifa tower, is the architectural design consultant, partnering DCA Architects of Singapore, which will serve as the architect of the new skyscraper.

The former AXA Tower site, owned by Alibaba Singapore and Perennial Holdings and its consortium of investors, will anchor the intersection of the Central Business District and Marina Bay.

Nature and sustainability are driving forces behind the design, the architects said.

Mr Abadan said: “By seeking to achieve the city’s newest and most rigorous sustainability standards, our design will establish a new paradigm for resilient and elegant high-rise design in Singapore and beyond.”

From the zero-waste manufacture of terracotta to the use of engineered bamboo, the design seeks to minimise both embodied and operational carbon, with the architects aiming to obtain the highest sustainability certification from the Building Construction Authority of Singapore.