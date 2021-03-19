AstraZeneca's S. Korean partner makes stellar trading debut

SEOUL • Concerns over side effects of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner SK Bioscience yesterday.

The shares more than doubled to boost the firm's market cap to 12.9 trillion won (S$15.4 billion).

A record number of bids from retail investors for the initial public offering (IPO) sent the stock up by its 160 per cent daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won.

The IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca's vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since game developer Netmarble raised US$2.39 billion (S$3.21 billion) in 2017.

It comes just a week after a hot US$4.6 billion New York share sale by e-commerce giant Coupang drew attention to Korean listings.

Its debut comes as several European Union countries such as Germany and France temporarily suspend the Astra vaccine roll-out on worries about side effects.

"It is difficult to tell exactly how much negative impact this will have on SK Bioscience," analyst Douglas Kim said on Smartkarma before its trading debut.

South Korea plans to inoculate 12 million people before July, with early batches of the vaccine relying mostly on Astra shots manufactured in SK Bioscience's factory.

SK Bioscience also signed a licensing agreement last month with Novavax to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine in South Korea.

South Korean health authorities said on Wednesday that it had so far found no reports of blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine shots. President Moon Jae-in is set to receive the vaccine next week.

SK Bioscience is among the slew of Korean firms trying to ride on the boom market after the country's benchmark Kospi soared 30 per cent last year.

Drugmakers and healthcare stocks were among the biggest winners during the pandemic, though their gains have lost steam this year.

SK Biopharmaceuticals, another biotech arm of SK Group focusing on new drug development, saw its shares jump more than threefold from its IPO offer price last year.

That surge in Kospi has prompted local firms from Krafton to KakaoBank to seek a listing, potentially making 2021 a record year for IPOs in South Korea.

SK Bioscience benefited from retail investors' hunger for shares. Korean mom-and-pop buyers poured in a record 63.6 trillion won to get their hands on its shares.

Institutional investors, who made up 55 per cent of the SK Bioscience IPO, also rushed the offering. Bids from such investors were oversubscribed by 1,275 times.

SK Bioscience has said it is planning to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, and to establish a plant to produce the next-generation pneumococcal vaccine in its pipeline, among other things.

BLOOMBERG