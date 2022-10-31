askST Jobs: My job doesn’t explicitly have a dress code. How do I decide what to wear to work?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: My job doesn’t explicitly have a dress code. How do I decide what to wear to work?

A: Dressing right for your job starts from the interview and continues in your daily work, said Ms Indira Ramasundran, principal career coach at statutory board Workforce Singapore.

Candidates – and employees – should find out what their company’s image and culture is, and dress appropriately.

“If you underdress, it might show a lack of interest and sincerity in the job,” she said.

Yet, “overdressing may seem intimidating to your superiors or peers, so dress right with confidence”, she added.

Even if firms do not have an explicit dress code, one should still avoid revealing attire when reporting to work, she said.

Employees should also choose well-fitting clothes that are neither too tight nor loose, even if they are just interacting with interviewers or colleagues over a video call.

The key factor is to present a professional image of yourself, so choose a neat, comfortable, and presentable outfit that enables you to do so.

Within these parameters, Ms Indira advises employees to choose outfits, colours and accessories they feel most comfortable in.

If a dress code is not explicitly stated, err on the side of caution, said Mr Akshay Mendon, Singapore head of executive search firm EMA Partners.

“If you are in a customer-facing job, it’s safe to opt for formal or business casual attire, based on your industry.”

But he noted that amid a shift to hybrid work during the Covid-19 pandemic, workplace dressing has become more casual for staff who do not face external customers.

Office-goers who previously dressed formally in pressed shirts and trousers are now opting for smart casual wear such as polo T-shirts and jeans.

“Let common sense prevail – if not sure, look around at what your co-workers are wearing and get a sense of what works and what doesn’t for your company,” said Mr Mendon.

Employees who feel strongly about changing up their attire but who have yet to see others at work dress that way could simply push on with one change at a time, suggested a Harvard Business Review article in September.

This could entail eschewing high heels or ties for the sake of comfort, and wearing more casual jackets instead of a blazer.

Then, see if customers and clients say anything about the change, and what they tell you.