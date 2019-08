SINGAPORE/HONG KONG • Mr Mukesh Ambani's late father, who started the family's business empire with US$100, used to tell his son that he did not know what it was like to be poor.

For the Ambanis, whose palatial home towers over Mumbai and is one of the world's most expensive private residences, that has never been truer. They are Asia's richest family, with a US$50 billion (S$69.4 billion) fortune.