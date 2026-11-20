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Investors have retreated from one of the hottest corners of the market in 2026 as mounting doubts over the AI trade pressure technology stocks.

TOKYO – Asian stocks sold off as pessimism over the artificial-intelligence trade hammered technology shares, with global equities set for their longest losing streak in three years. Anthropic fell in after-hours trading.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities index fell 1.7% – extending its decline to a seventh straight session – and poised for its lowest close since April. That pushed the MSCI All Country World Index – a key barometer of global stocks – on course for its longest losing streak since September 2023.

Anthropic, the maker of Claude, declined over 5% after hours to below US$92 (S$118.80) , slipping beneath its lowest level during its stock-market debut on Nov 19 . The shares had closed 17% above their IPO price even after Apple said it is developing its own AI agent to rival OpenAI and Anthropic.

“Investors are questioning whether frontier AI is becoming a hugely successful technology but an increasingly difficult business in which to earn attractive returns,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “Apple’s reported move to develop its own AI agent only reinforces these concerns.”

Investors have retreated from one of the hottest corners of the market in 2026 as mounting doubts over the AI trade pressure technology stocks.

At the heart of the concern is whether returns from the boom will ultimately justify the vast sums being spent and borrowed to fund it, fuelling a broader decline in global equities.

“The Anthropic IPO has been a major success,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “However, the IPO does little to address the market’s bigger problems including AI profitability concerns, massive spending, higher interest rates, credit market stress and geopolitical risks.”

Elsewhere, emerging-market currencies slumped in US hours as a gauge of dollar strength hovered near its highest level since April 2025, the Bloomberg Commodity Index sank to its lowest since July and Treasuries rallied as investors sought haven assets.

Sentiment remained weak as futures for the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.3%, pointing to further losses for the US benchmark, which posted its longest slide since 2024.

Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 Index fell 0.6%, after the underlying gauge closed at its lowest level since April.

“The initial euphoria around Anthropic’s listing is starting to fade a little, and that strong first-day performance isn’t translating into broader enthusiasm across the AI sector,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Beyond technology, oil prices swung amid concern that violence in the Middle East will re-escalate despite pressure on US President Donald Trump to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the nine-month war.

The most-active contract for West Texas Intermediate traded near US$83 a barrel, after swinging in a range of more than US$2 in the previous session, and is down 5% for the week. Brent settled near US$92.

Gold fell and was heading for the biggest weekly decline since March, as hawkish Federal Reserve officials signalled more interest-rate hikes and a selloff in AI stocks pushed investors to sell the metal to cover losses.

Bullion dropped as much as 1% on Nov 20 to near US$3,590 an ounce, on track to lose more than 7% in a week that has seen the metal slide to the lowest since September 2025. Silver has lost around 13% in the same period.

Meanwhile, Treasuries rallied, pushing yields lower across maturities, though the move offered only a reprieve from the broader pressure on the bond market. The 10-year yield, at around 5.02%, is poised to match its 2007 run of 29 closes above 5% in a single year.

A stream of comments from Fed officials in recent days has reinforced expectations for further tightening. Traders expect the central bank to hike in December, followed by two more increases in 2027.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he will consider all options when policymakers meet in December and did not push back against the possibility of a larger-than-usual rate increase.

“We’ve now had multiple months in a row of borderline disturbingly high inflation rates with little progress in the sectors where we would expect to be seeing some progress,” Goolsbee told reporters on Nov 19 .

“So everything’s always on the table, in my view, and how steep that path needs to be is determined by what we think is happening with inflation.” BLOOMBERG