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The gains came after a dip-buying afternoon rally helped US markets finish well off their initial lows.

HONG KONG – Asian stocks staged another rebound on Nov 26 from another hard day of selling as trading in the tech sector stabilised, while investors took in their stride a fresh round of proposed US tariffs.

The gains came after a dip-buying afternoon rally helped US markets finish well off their initial lows as Wall Street headed into the Thanksgiving holiday on an only slightly negative note.

Beaten-down Asian tech firms led the gains on Nov 26 , with Seoul, Tokyo and Taipei again at the centre of the action, having seen wild swings this week amid concerns about the AI boom, while the euphoria over Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia has worn off.

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia and investment giant SoftBank were the standouts, surging by double figures, while South Korean titans SK hynix and Samsung were also comfortably up.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, the Kospi in Seoul and the Taipei Taiex all climbed more than 1% as did the Hang Seng in Hong Kong. There were also gains in Sydney, Shanghai and Singapore. Wellington and Manila dipped.

Global markets have whipsawed this week, with news of Huang’s return – despite an affair with an alleged Chinese spy – lighting up Asian screens on Nov 24 before a crushing drop on Nov 25 .

After a stellar start to 2026 , selling in the past five months has been fanned by fears over vast capital expenditure and when that will pay off, as well as rising interest rate expectations and talk of tighter AI regulation under a new Democrat-led Congress.

Some observers have said there were signs the pain could be nearing its end.

But Michael Boutros at Forex.com warned that “buyers still need to demonstrate that renewed demand extends beyond short-lived relief rallies”.

“The focus heading into December is on whether semiconductor shares can regain traction and support a broader recovery or whether the recent deterioration signals further downside.”

Expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in December were given a fresh boost on Nov 25 by data showing US inflation in October at a three-year high, while economic growth for the third quarter was revised up.

There was little movement in reaction to the unveiling of proposed US tariffs on 14 economies following a months-long probe into alleged excess production.

The duties of up to 20% face a period of public comment before taking effect, with an official adding that the proposals take existing trade deals into account.

The new levies target some of the largest US trading partners, including the European Union, India, Japan and South Korea.

China faces a 20% toll, the joint-highest for any economy, but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

Beijing warned Washington not to engage in “tariff wars and trade wars”. AFP