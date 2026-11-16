Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally

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Asian shares fell on Nov 16 after a whiplash week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO.

SYDNEY – Asian shares fell on Nov 16 after a whiplash week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia chief executive, with the chipmaker’s earnings and Anthropic’s IPO this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market still has further to run.

Also later in the week, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s October policy meeting are due on Nov 18, while a parade of Fed speakers will also be on the bill this week.

Markets will be alert for any hint of policymakers being receptive to the idea of an outsize 50-basis-point interest rate hike in December.

In Asia on Nov 16, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6%, while South Korea slipped 0.2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures bounced 0.5%.

Nvidia, the poster child of a four-year US bull market, has seen its market value tumble from about US$5.8 trillion (S$7.47 trillion) in early October to US$3.9 trillion as at Nov 13, LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exit after Huang’s departure.

Analysts expect earnings growth of 90% on revenue of US$109 billion in Nvidia’s fiscal third quarter when its earnings are due on Nov 17, LSEG data showed, with all eyes on whether the chipmaker will stick to its bullish outlook for 2027 under new management.

“Options markets imply an earnings day move of approximately plus or minus 7%, yet I question whether the quarterly numbers will carry their usual significance,” said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone.

“Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow’s earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in financial years 2028 and 2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage.”

The Financial Times reported that Huang has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning as CEO.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said Nvidia needs to “go outside the company” for a new CEO.

Just two days after Nvidia’s earnings, trading in Claude chatbot creator Anthropic is scheduled to begin, setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the AI trade.

The firm’s initial public offering has drawn more institutional interest than SpaceX, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US dollar lifts with yields

Data on Nov 13 showed US producer prices rose in October a touch less than markets had expected, though there were signs that inflation pressure was broadening.

Together with a hotter than forecast consumer price index report, the figures on Nov 13 led analysts to estimate a 0.3% rise in core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) for October, which would be the third successive monthly increase at that pace.

The PCE index is the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation when considering whether to change its policy interest rate.

Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike in December is essentially locked in, while odds for a 50-basis-point move lengthened to 6% from 12% a day earlier.

A total tightening of 90 basis points is priced in by late 2027.

In San Francisco on Nov 16, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to tell a public forum that artificial intelligence will reshape the US economy, but how the region’s new tech boom evolves, and on what timetable, is a wild card for central bankers.

In government debt, US Treasuries were steady after rate hike expectations prompted their biggest weekly fall since April 2025, when the trigger was Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs.

Two-year yields were little changed at 4.8652% after surging 35 basis points (bps) last week.

Ten-year yields were flat at 5.1433%, having jumped 29 bps to be back above the psychologically important 5% level.

The US dollar lifted with yield support, rising 1.1% last week against major peers to its highest since April 2025. The dollar index was steady at 103.42 on Nov 16.

In commodities, oil prices were mostly steady after two weeks of decline.

Brent futures fell 0.2% to US$95.69 a barrel, having dropped 2.5% last week, while US crude futures edged 0.1% higher to US$88.68, after falling by a similar amount last week.

Non interest bearing gold bounced 0.3% to US$3,891 an ounce, having fallen 4.6% last week. REUTERS