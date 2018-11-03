Asian markets rally after Trump-Xi call on trade

Asia stocks surged yesterday after United States President Donald Trump talked up prospects of a trade deal with Beijing that could soften the US-China trade war.

Hong Kong led the rally by climbing 4.21 per cent, while the Straits Times Index finished 1.81 per cent higher. The yuan, which sank to a 10-year low of 6.9725 against the greenback on Wednesday, pulled back to 6.8823 yesterday.

Mr Trump said he had a "long and very good" phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and news followed that US officials were asked to draft a possible trade deal with China ahead of the G-20 leaders' summit later this month.

