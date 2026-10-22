Asian markets dip as investors weigh tech earnings, Gulf tensions

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South Korean shares were down more than 1%.

HONG KONG – Asian stocks struggled to stay above water in early trade on Oct 22 , as tech earnings optimism provided only fleeting support amid lingering concerns over AI and uncertainty in the Gulf.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, on track for a fourth straight week of decline. Japan’s Nikkei stock index gave up earlier gains to trade 0.4% lower, while South Korean shares were down more than 1%.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.4% at 7,765.8.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street to a higher close as better-than-expected earnings reports from market heavyweights helped ease some concerns over the sustainability and profitability of massive AI build-outs.

SpaceX posted its first profit as a public company, Meta reported third-quarter revenue that beat expectations, while AI server maker Super Micro forecast quarterly revenue and profit margin that both topped estimates.

However, Meta’s plan to issue non-voting Class C common stock drew renewed scrutiny on AI spending.

“There’s a lot of noise out there at the moment and investors are still digesting this morning’s results,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com

“Also, we’re really only at the start of the meaty part of earnings season, which is coming at the same time that investors are tackling the uncertainty from an upcoming Fed decision, geopolitical risks, and US mid-terms.”

In a sign of subdued risk sentiment, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.2 basis points at 5.1065%, while the yield on 30-year notes was at a one-week low of 5.3968%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 1.1% to US$110.03 a barrel, near a five-month high.

The US ordered diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes, while the New York Times reported the US and Israeli militaries had developed specific plans for renewed attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections, which take place on Nov 3.

In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, dipped to 102.2. The euro was little changed at US$1.1231.

The yen was also flat at 158.125, after Deputy Bank of Japan Governor Ryozo Himino signalled his readiness to raise borrowing costs. The Korean won was muted at 1325.9, after the Bank of Korea left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.00% on Oct 22 .

Gold was slightly lower at US$4115.5 per ounce.

Bitcoin was down 0.4% at US$84,284.05, while ether was 0.6% lower at US$2,476.34. REUTERS