Asian factory activity expands amid global AI boom

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Export powerhouses Japan, South Korea and Taiwan saw manufacturing activity expand on solid demand for chips and artificial intelligence-related goods.

TOKYO - Factory activity across Asia expanded in September owing to the global AI boom, private surveys showed on Oct 1, offering some relief to policymakers concerned about nagging cost pressures attributable to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

While a renewed rise in energy prices clouded the global economic outlook, export powerhouses Japan, South Korea and Taiwan saw manufacturing activity expand on solid demand for chips and artificial intelligence-related goods.

On Sept 30, surveys showed that China’s factory activity also expanded in September as easing weather disruptions allowed factories to resume operations.

South Korea, in particular, saw factory activity grow in September at the biggest margin in four months, as export demand grew at the fastest pace in 15½ years.

Usamah Bhatti, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in reference to South Korea: “Both new orders and production growth hit the highest for around 5½ years, with anecdotal evidence often linking the expansions to the combined strength of the semiconductor and automotive sectors.”

South Korea’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), published by S&P Global, stood at 53.9 in September, up from 52.3 in August, the highest level since May.

The index remained above 50, which separates expansion from contraction, for a 10th consecutive month.

Taiwan, which is also reaping the benefits from the global AI boom, saw its PMI hit 56.7 in September, up from 54.7 in August.

Japan’s S&P Global PMI stood at 54.1 in September, easing from 54.9 in August and marking the weakest pace of expansion in six months, as output and new orders slowed.

Despite the slowdown, overseas demand remained strong; new export orders rose for a ninth straight month owing to robust demand in Asia and improved sales to the US.

Still, cost pressures remained elevated with firms continuing to raise selling prices at one of the sharpest rates since late 2022, the Japan PMI survey showed.

Factory activity for other Asian economies was patchy. While Indonesia and Vietnam saw activity expand, the Philippines and Malaysia contracted, surveys showed. REUTERS