Asian stocks headed lower, stung by Fed hawks

MELBOURNE - Stocks in Asia edged lower on Thursday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to rethink expectations about US peak rates.

A region-wide gauge of Asian shares fell as benchmarks in Japan and Australia declined. Mainland China and Hong Kong equity indexes bucked the trend to edge higher. US futures edged higher after the S&P 500 declined 1.1 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8 per cent.

The knock to risk sentiment hinged on comments from four Fed officials who spoke at separate events on Wednesday and reinforced a shared message: the fight against inflation is not yet won. Fed-funds futures markets priced in higher rates, with some options traders betting the US policy benchmark will reach 6 per cent.

“I don’t think the Fed will cut within this year,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners. “The Fed was behind the curve in terms of putting up their interest rate and they certainly are going to be very slow in cutting the interest rate.”

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said prior Fed indications that would see rates rise to 5.1 per cent remain accurate.

Treasury 10-year notes held the gains from a rally on Wednesday in the wake of a strong auction. Australian and New Zealand government bonds were largely unchanged. An index of the dollar and the yen were flat.

A 7.7 per cent drop for Alphabet Inc. shares amplified the hit to tech stocks as investors showed concern that its new artificial intelligence chatbot Bard may yield inaccurate responses. Walt Disney Co. shares surged in after-hours trading following fourth-quarter earnings that outpaced estimates. The company unveiled a dramatic restructuring that includes slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a US$5.5 billion (S$7.28 billion) cost-cutting plan.

“We continue to expect market volatility ahead as news flow on earnings, inflation, the economy, and Fed bounces from bullish to bearish and back again,” wrote Stephen Auth, chief investment officer of equities at Federated Hermes.

Shares in Adani Enterprises fell as much as 10 per cent to snap a two-day rally after MSCI Inc. said it was reviewing the amount of Adani Group-linked shares that were freely tradable in public markets.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s stock exchange suspended trading for the first time in 24 years following a sell-off that erased billions of dollars from the value of its main equities gauge in the wake of two devastating earthquakes. Trading in Turkish equities, futures and option contracts will resume on Feb. 15.

Elsewhere, oil steadied during trading in Asia after rallying about 7 per cent over the previous three sessions as investors assessed the latest commentary from Fed officials and mixed Energy Information Administration data. Gold was little changed. BLOOMBERG.