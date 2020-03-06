Asian Development Bank opens office at Marina Bay

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masatsugu Asakawa and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat holding a plaque marking the official opening of the bank's new office in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 yesterday.

The new office is expected to create more avenues to enhance cooperation between ADB and Singapore across the region, including tackling climate change, financing and building quality infrastructure, pioneering innovation in development operations and managing urbanisation.

Said Mr Heng: "Singapore is committed to furthering our partnership with ADB, including through project development, sharing of best practices and deal brokering, to promote strong, sustainable and inclusive growth for the region."

Singapore was a founding member of the ADB in 1966 and has contributed to ADB's concessional fund, called the Asian Development Fund, as well as the Technical Assistance Special fund since 2001.