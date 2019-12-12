Asian carriers earn less than forecast: Iata

Asian carriers will fall short of their projected earnings this year, but are expected to rebound next year even as global uncertainties and operating challenges persist.

The Asia-Pacific carriers will earn a total of US$4.9 billion (S$6.7 billion) this year, less than the forecast of US$6 billion (S$8 billion), the International Air Transport Association (Iata) said yesterday.

Last year, they delivered a collective net profit of US$7.7 billion.

Iata said the prospective decline this year was due to the region being the most exposed to weaknesses in world trade and cargo.

But Asian airlines are expected to earn US$6 billion next year, with a 2.2 per cent net margin.

The rise will be driven by a modest recovery in world trade and growth, Iata added.

"Asia remains the manufacturing centre of the world and revenues from transporting many of those goods are a significant proportion of sales for many of the region's airlines," it said. "But the trade war (between the United States and China) is assumed just to be on hold; trade tariffs are not reversed. Consequently, the rise in trade and cargo volumes is moderate."

It added that the net profit per passenger is anticipated to be US$3.34 next year, up from US$2.92 this year.

Last month, the Singapore Airlines Group - which includes the national carrier, low-cost carrier Scoot and SIA Engineering - saw net profit rise 5.1 per cent for the six months ending Sept 30 because of higher passenger traffic.

That boosted its revenue by 5.3 per cent or $418 million from the previous corresponding period, the group said.

Globally, airlines are expected to make a collective net profit of $29.3 billion next year, up from this year's projected $25.9 billion.

Part of the reason is reduced fears of a recession and lowered tensions in the US-China trade war.

Passenger numbers next year are expected to reach 4.72 billion, 4 per cent more than this year.

Meanwhile, freight tonnes are expected to recover to 62.4 million. This is a 2 per cent increase over this year's 61.2 million tonnes, which is the lowest in three years.

Iata's director-general and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said: "It appears that 2019 will be the bottom of the current economic cycle and the forecast for 2020 is somewhat brighter."

But there is a potential problem: a rise in aircraft supply exceeding demand growth next year, it added.

More than 2,100 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered next year, and the Boeing 737 Max airplanes - grounded by regulators after two fatal crashes - could also return to service.

Mr de Juniac said: "The big question for 2020 is how capacity will develop, particularly when, as expected, the grounded 737 Max aircraft return to service and delayed deliveries arrive."