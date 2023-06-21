Asia stocks set to open lower in wake of US losses

LONDON – Asian equity markets were poised to open lower on Wednesday following declines in the United States, with investors growing cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve chief’s congressional testimony. The dollar steadied after rising with Treasuries in a sign of demand for havens.

Futures declined for benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.

The S&P 500 notched its first back-to-back losses in nearly four weeks Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

US-listed Chinese stocks suffered their biggest decline in three months.

In extended US trading, economic bellwether FedEx tumbled after its 2024 outlook fell short of analyst consensus estimates on weakened demand.

Bonds gained in early Asia trading, with the yield on the 10-year Australian security dropping 6 basis points to 3.96 per cent.

Treasuries rose following gains in Europe, with gilt yields leading the drop ahead of inflation data on Wednesday.

The dollar advanced against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts Tuesday except the yen.

Investors caught between fear of missing out and concerns markets have run too far, too fast are contending with overblown valuations and hawkish signals from the Fed.

Bullish positioning in US equity futures grew last week, taking it to the most extended levels for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in data going back to 2010, according to Citigroup strategists.

Fed chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to give his semi-annual report to Congress on Wednesday, with Bloomberg Intelligence expecting a hawkish tone.

While the policymakers kept interest rates unchanged at their meeting last week, they forecast rates may reach 5.6 per cent in 2023, implying around two additional quarter-point rate hikes or one half-point increase.

That contrasts with market pricing slightly more 20 basis points of hikes in the remainder of 2023.

Data on Tuesday showed US housing starts unexpectedly surged in May by the most since 2016 and applications to build increased, suggesting home construction is on track to help fuel economic growth.

“Our scepticism around the sustainability of the rally in US market-cap weighted indexes stems primarily from continued investor belief that the Fed is bluffing on holding rates higher for longer,” Ms Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, wrote in a note. “If a favourable soft landing does materialise, the Fed will have no incentive to cut rates, especially if labour markets are still relatively resilient.”

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index fell almost 5 per cent on Tuesday, following a two-day 3.7 per cent drop in the Hang Seng Tech index after the State Council failed to issue specific support measures and banks offered modest rate cuts.

Elsewhere, oil retreated, with global benchmark Brent settling below US$76 (S$102.01) a barrel, amid broader risk-off sentiment. BLOOMBERG