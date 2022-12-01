Asia stocks join global rally and US dollar drops on Fed rate signal, China reopening signs

HONG KONG - Asian stocks extended a global rally on Thursday and the US dollar fell after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell flagged a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes and China opened the way for a softer approach to fighting Covid-19.

A growing sense of hope that months of sharp monetary tightening around the world are finally reining inflation back from its decades-long highs sent equities surging in November, even as policymakers warned more work had to be done.

Analysts said the reaction to Mr Powell’s remarks, which had been expected to be his most dovish in some time, highlighted a sense of relief among investors that a long-hoped-for pivot was on the cards.

All three main indexes on Wall Street surged, with the Nasdaq leading the way as rate-sensitive tech firms rocketed.

The gains extended November’s rally and helped claw back more of the hefty losses suffered for much of 2022.

Hong Kong led the gains in Asia again, with tech giants including Alibaba and Tencent tracking massive gains in their US-listed stocks.

The Hang Seng Index surged 1.27 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.12 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.8 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was up 0.39 per cent at 11.26am local time.

The rallies were also helped by signs that China is edging towards a more pragmatic approach to fighting the coronavirus, having hammered the economy this year with its strict Covid-19-zero strategy of lockdowns and mass testing.

After widespread unrest against the measures – and calls for more political freedoms – the authorities have announced moves aimed at loosening some restrictions.

On Wednesday, Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan, who is heading China’s Covid-19 campaign, told the National Health Commission that the fight was entering a new phase as Omicron weakens and more people are vaccinated.

Bloomberg News also noted that she did not refer to “dynamic Covid-zero”, the term used to explain Beijing’s strategy.

“It is clear that the authorities are setting the stage for Covid measures to be relaxed,” said Mr Justin Tang at United First Partners. “Equity prices will see a boost as China joins the rest of the world in living with Covid.”

The US dollar was suffering a sell-off, having soared across the board this year as Fed monetary policy diverged more and more from other central banks.