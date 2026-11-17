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Asian shares fell after the US stepped up efforts to curb China’s access to advanced AI chips.

SINGAPORE – Asian shares followed Wall Street lower on Nov 17, weighed down by weakness in technology companies after the US stepped up efforts to curb China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips, escalating the race for technological dominance.

South Korea’s tech-heavy KOSPI slid 2% shortly after the open, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.3%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.63%.

Overnight, Washington said it would further restrict China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia.

The new rule restricts shipments of advanced chips to data centres like those in Thailand and Malaysia that Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

The move came just days after Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a woman who worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centres.

It has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

“We’ve seen the AI debate change pretty dramatically over the past month or so,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

“Judging by conversations with clients last week, sentiment around the theme is about as negative as we’ve seen in quite some time, and we are seeing that pessimism reflected more clearly in positioning and valuations.

“Equities can grind higher after the recent positioning reset, but like being more selective from here.”

A key moment for markets on Nov 17 will be Nvidia’s earnings after the bell, with investors watching for signs of whether its debt-fuelled AI spending will continue into 2027 and how Huang’s departure could affect the company’s influence across the AI ecosystem.

Torsten Sippel, UBS’s head of voice cash trading for the Americas, said: “With a roughly 7.8% implied move and a strong beat-and-raise already embedded, the bar looks increasingly tied to forward growth, AI ecosystem financing and export-control risk rather than the quarter alone.”

US stock futures were steady in Asia, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures slid 0.66% and DAX futures lost 0.57%.

Concerns about the AI outlook continued to roil the metals market, with copper prices falling to their lowest levels in more than four months overnight. Shares of Australian-listed miner Capstone Copper Corp tumbled nearly 6% to an eight-month low.

Dollar gets Fed lift

The US dollar was perched near its highest point since April 2025 on Nov 17, helped by growing bets on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes as inflationary pressures in the world’s largest economy persist.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a touch higher at 103.61.

Markets now see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed hike in December, with recent hawkish remarks from policymakers reinforcing expectations of tighter monetary policy.

“There will be another superfluity of Fed speakers this week, with almost zero probability for a turn back toward ‘dovishness’,” said Thierry Wizman, global FX and rates strategist at Macquarie Group.

“After all, nothing in the economic data since last week would warrant such a turn following the hawkish calls by the senior Fed staffers offered last week.”

The strength in the dollar left the yen struggling near the key 160 level, leaving traders on alert for any intervention from the Japanese authorities to shore up the currency.

The Australian dollar edged 0.02% higher to US$0.6739 (S$0.87) , little changed after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s November board meeting released on Nov 17 showed the majority of members judged that a hike in November was needed as inflation risks were still skewed to the upside and financial conditions might not be as restrictive as required.

In commodities, oil prices eased.

US crude futures were down 0.41% to US$85.37 a barrel, as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reinforced expectations of a supply surplus, though fresh tanker incidents underscored the risks to Middle East exports. REUTERS