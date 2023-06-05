Asia shares extend global rally, oil rises after Saudi cuts

SYDNEY – Most Asian stock markets extended a global rally on Monday on optimism the Federal Reserve would pause its rate hikes in June after a mixed United States jobs report, while oil jumped after Saudi Arabia pledged big output cuts.

Brent oil rose 1 per cent to US$76.89 a barrel, giving up some of its earlier gains to as high as US$78.73, while US crude climbed 1.2 per cent to US$72.61 a barrel, after hitting a session high of US$75.06.

Oil prices have recently come under pressure amid heightened concerns about China’s slowing economic recovery.

They rose after Saudi Arabia announced it would cut its output to nine million barrels per day (bpd) in July, from around 10 million bpd in May, the biggest reduction in years, while a broader Opec+ deal to limit supply into 2024 also underpinned futures.

“With Saudi Arabia protecting oil prices from sliding too low... we think oil markets are now more prone to a shortfall later this year,” said Mr Vivek Dhar, a mining and energy commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“We think Brent futures will rise to US$85/bbl by Q4 2023 even with a tepid demand recovery in China factored in.”

On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.7 per cent to stand above 32,000 for the first time since July 1990.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 per cent, while China’s blue chips underperformed with a drop of 0.4 per cent.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1 per cent and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.3 per cent in Asian hours, after a strong rally on Friday, driven by a mixed US jobs report, a resolution to the debt-ceiling issue and the prospect of a US rate pause in June.

Data on Friday showed the US economy added 339,000 jobs in May, higher than most estimates, but moderating wage growth and rising jobless rate led markets to continue to bet on no change in Fed rates in June, with a 75 per cent chance priced in for that, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

However, there is about a 70 per cent probability that Fed funds rates would reach 5.25-5.5 per cent or beyond at the policy meeting in July and little chance of a rate cut by the end of 2023.

Treasury yields continued to climb on Monday.

Yields on US two-year Treasuries rose 4 basis points (bp) to 4.5449 per cent, on top of a surge of 16.2 bp on Friday, and 10-year yields also climbed 3 bps to 3.7215 per cent, after a rise of 8 bps on Friday.

Fitch Ratings said the US’ “AAA” credit rating would remain on negative watch, despite the debt agreement.

The US dollar remained elevated on Monday at 104.14 against its major peers, after gaining 0.5 per cent on Friday on the jobs report.

The greenback also rose 0.16 per cent on the Japanese yen to 140.17 while the euro eased 0.1 per cent to US$0.10698. REUTERS