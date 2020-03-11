Asia, Europe markets recoup some losses

Stock markets across Asia and Europe clawed back some losses yesterday after a bruising start to the week that saw record declines.

Investors seem to be buoyed by expectations of United States stimulus measures and by signs that the coronavirus may be stabilising in China.

The Straits Times Index jumped as much as 2.6 per cent yesterday before ending up 1.8 per cent. Other indexes in Asia also saw gains. But the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia - a key reason for the market crashes on Monday - intensified yesterday. Saudi Arabia said it will raise output by over 25 per cent, a move that will flood the market and further rattle the global oil sector.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS