Asean investors warm up to green bonds

A smog-covered road in New Delhi last month. Research by the University of Chicago indicated that air pollution in the worst affected parts of India can shorten life expectancy by a decade.
Published
30 min ago

Extreme weather, poor water and air quality fuelling interest in financing sustainable projects

Jeffrey Hutton Regional Correspondent In Jakarta

Just a few years ago, when Mr Clifford Lee, head of fixed income at DBS Bank, sounded out potential clients about their appetite for green bonds - debt sold specifically for sustainable purposes such as building a wind farm - conversations were short and tended to end with "no".

That is because green bonds are no cheaper than their conventional cousins, and sustainability for some was just not the thing back then.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 20, 2018, with the headline 'Asean investors warm up to green bonds'. Print Edition | Subscribe
