Asean initiative to address changing nature of work

Asean will be banding together to boost the region's ability to prepare for the changing nature of work.

The idea of such a regional initiative was mooted by Singapore and discussed by Asean labour ministers at a conference yesterday.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said her ministry will work with the NTUC and Singapore National Employers Federation, as well as Asean, the International Labour Organisation and others to bring the idea to fruition.

Mrs Teo and her Asean counterparts also signed a joint statement on the future of work, committing to improve education and training standards to harness technology, and to increase the labour force participation of women, people with disabilities, young people and the elderly, among other things.

