Apple 'targeting car production by 2024'

SAN FRANCISCO • Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, sources said.

The iPhone maker's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it started to design its own vehicle from scratch. At one point, Apple drew back the effort to focus on software and reassessed its goals.

Mr Doug Field, an Apple veteran who had worked at Tesla, returned to oversee the project in 2018 and laid off 190 people from the team last year.

Since then, Apple has progressed enough that it now aims to build a vehicle for consumers, two sources said, asking not to be named because Apple's plans are not public.

Apple's goal of building a personal vehicle for the mass market contrasts with rivals such as Alphabet's Waymo, which has built robo-taxis to carry passengers for a driverless ride-hailing service.

Central to Apple's strategy is a new battery design that could "radically" reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range, according to a third source.

Apple declined to comment on its plans or future products.

Making a vehicle represents a supply chain challenge even for Apple, a company with deep pockets and that makes hundreds of millions of electronics products a year with parts from around the world, but which has never made a car. It took Mr Elon Musk's Tesla 17 years before it finally turned a sustained profit from making cars.

"If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it's probably Apple. But at the same time, it's not a cellphone," said a source who worked on Project Titan.

It remains unclear who would assemble an Apple-branded car, but sources said they expect the company to rely on a manufacturing partner to build vehicles. And there is a chance Apple will decide to reduce the scope of its efforts to an autonomous driving system that would be integrated with a car made by a traditional carmaker, rather than selling an Apple-branded car, a source added.

But sources said pandemic-related delays could push the start of production into 2025 or beyond.

Shares of Tesla ended 6.5 per cent lower after its S&P 500 debut on Monday. Apple shares ended 1.24 per cent higher after the news.

Apple has decided to tap outside partners for elements of the system, including Lidar sensors, which help self-driving cars get a three-dimensional view of the road, two sources said.

Apple's car might feature multiple Lidar sensors for scanning different distances, another person said, adding that some sensors could be derived from Apple's internally developed Lidar units.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro models released this year both feature Lidar sensors.

As for the car's battery, Apple plans to use a unique "monocell" design that bulks up the individual cells in the battery and frees up space inside the battery pack by eliminating pouches and modules that hold battery materials, one of the people said.

Apple's design means that more active material can be packed inside the battery, giving the car a potentially longer range. Apple is examining a chemistry for the battery called LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, the person said, which is less likely to overheat and is thus safer than other types of lithium-ion batteries.

"It's next level. Like the first time you saw the iPhone," the person said of Apple's battery technology.

Apple had previously engaged Magna International in talks about manufacturing a car, but the talks petered out as Apple's plans became unclear, a source said. Magna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To turn a profit, automotive contract manufacturers often ask for volumes that could pose a challenge even to Apple, which would be a newcomer to the automotive market.

"In order to have a viable assembly plant, you need 100,000 vehicles annually, with more volume to come," the source said.

REUTERS