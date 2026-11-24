Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The imminent return of Product(Red) hardware comes on or around Dec 1, also designated as World AIDS Day, and is tied to the (Red) organisation’s 20th anniversary.

CUPERTINO, California – Apple is preparing red versions of its entry-level speaker and high-end headphones, reviving a longstanding Product(Red) partnership that raises money to fight AIDS while giving the company fresh colours to sell during the holiday season.

The company is gearing up to release the new HomePod mini 2 with a red mesh exterior and a new version of the AirPods Max 2 headphones, according to sources familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the announcements are not public.

The headphones will feature a silver finish, white mesh ear cups and a white headband, along with a red Digital Crown, the control on top of the device used to manage playback.

Apple does not offer the AirPods Max in silver.

The imminent return of Product(Red) hardware comes on or around Dec 1, also designated as World AIDS Day, and is tied to the (Red) organisation’s 20th anniversary.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple has long partnered with Product(Red), donating a portion of proceeds from specially branded products to an international fund to fight AIDS.

But in recent years, the company has pulled back from the partnership, discontinuing its Product(Red) devices and accessories.

The last remaining red products, a selection of iPhone cases, were also phased out. Apple previously offered red versions of the iPhone and, before that, the iPod as part of the partnership.

Apple released the US$149 (S$192) HomePod mini 2 just a few weeks ago in pink, green, blue, white and midnight.

The US$549 AirPods Max 2 launched in March, adding Apple’s H2 chip and improved noise cancellation.

The new colour offerings will cap a busy autumn for Apple, which recently launched the iPhone Duo, a touch-screen MacBook Pro, the HomeView, a new iPad mini and an updated Apple TV 4K set-top box. BLOOMBERG