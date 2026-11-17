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Anthropic's IPO: How do you price the future of AI?

Like most AI companies, Anthropic is burning through cash and has not found a path to profitability, which makes its future cash flows hard to forecast.

WASHINGTON – Speculation over Anthropic’s stock market valuation has highlighted one of the riskiest bets in finance: trying to put a price on the future of artificial intelligence.

A few days before its initial public offering, the maker of the AI agent Claude said it was aiming for a market capitalisation of up to US$1.4 trillion (S$1.81 trillion).

That figure would put the young company among the largest stock market debuts on record, though it falls short of the US$2 trillion some estimates had floated until a few weeks ago.

Since then, concern about AI development and profits has swept the market. OpenAI, a rival which plans to go public in 2027, is valued at US$1.025 trillion on the private market, according to US media reports.

There are two main ways to value a company, said Michelle Lowry, a finance professor at Drexel University.

The first is to estimate how much cash the company will bring in over the coming years.

Money expected far in the future counts for less than money today, especially when it is uncertain, so those future amounts are reduced to work out what the company is worth now.

The second compares the company with similar listed firms. If those firms are valued at, say, five times their annual revenue, the same ratio is applied to the company being valued.

Both methods are well established, but “in the case of Anthropic, both of these approaches are quite difficult”, Lowry told AFP.

Like most AI companies, Anthropic is burning through cash and has not found a path to profitability, which makes its future cash flows hard to forecast.

It also has few listed peers. The closest is SpaceX, which made a record debut on Wall Street in June with a valuation of US$1.77 trillion.

But that comparison is imperfect, since the Elon Musk-led company combines a social network, space operations and an AI lab. SpaceX also rides on Musk’s star power among retail investors.

‘Back and forth’

So, how was the US$1.4 trillion figure set?

“There’s some back and forth” between companies seeking to go public and institutional investors, said Minmo Gahng, an assistant professor of finance at Cornell University.

Investment banks act as intermediaries between the two sides, he said, in a process that can be time-consuming.

A company’s valuation is its share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. A company going public wants that price as high as possible, since it determines how much money it raises.

But it also has to leave enough room to attract buyers, since weak demand would drag down the stock.

Investors, for their part, want to be sure they can later sell their stakes at a profit – and are hoping for a “pop”, or sharp rise in the share price, on the first day of trading.

Speaking on Nov 13 with JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, Anthropic co-founder and chief executive officer Dario Amodei cited a company motto when discussing the IPO: “Under-promise and over-deliver.”

He also said the company was going public mainly because it needs funding. Anthropic is set to raise a total of US$90 billion through the offering, money it plans to use to develop cutting-edge AI.

‘No guarantee’

Jay Ritter, an IPO specialist at the University of Florida, said investors accept such valuations because a handful of companies, such as Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia, have shown “you can earn profits of US$100 billion a year or more without competition eroding those profits”.

But there is no guarantee that Anthropic will do the same, he warned.

“It could be the case that 10 years from now, Anthropic will have been left in the dust where nobody is using frontier large language models because open-source models are good enough and cheap.”

Anthropic’s growth has already shown signs of slowing and 90 pages of its IPO prospectus are devoted to risks facing the future of the company – and even of humanity – depending on the direction AI takes. AFP