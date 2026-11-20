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Anthropic pulled off the biggest IPO ever. What that means, by the numbers

Despite recent AI jitters, Anthropic shattered records with its public debut on Nov 19.

Anthropic has made a superlative-filled debut on Wall Street, breaking all records for money raised on Wall Street as it became the first major artificial intelligence lab to become a publicly traded company.

The price tag on its shares was enough to put the value of the San Francisco company well beyond US$1 trillion (S$1.29 trillion).

That kind of number was once unheard of for a company’s first moments trading on the stock market. But an acceleration in corporate wealth – and most recently the AI boom – has changed that.

Anthropic is the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars, following SpaceX just months ago, and will join a handful of other tech giants that measure their wealth by figures reaching 13 digits.

Time will tell how Anthropic ultimately fares on the public market. The Claude maker decided to proceed with its IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, fears of a possible AI bubble and growing unease among the public about the technology’s risks overall.

Here are some numbers to help understand the IPO on Nov 19 .

The amount in proceeds raised by the offering: US$81 billion

That makes Anthropic’s debut the biggest ever. Ahead of trading on Nov 19 , it offered 980 million shares priced at US$83 each, putting Anthropic ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which set a previous record with its IPO proceeds of about US$75 billion in June.

The next biggest IPO hauls went to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix US$26.5 billion in July and oil giant Saudi Aramco US$25.6 billion in 2019.

Anthropic’s initial valuation: US$1.5 trillion

The initial price per share was set at US$83. But that spiked more than 30% to open at US$111.50 a share – pushing the company’s total valuation by half a trillion dollars to US$2.01 trillion just before noon Eastern time ( 1am Singapore time on Nov 20 ).

By market close on Nov 19, Anthropic finished its first trading day at US$97.17 per share. That is still over 17% higher than its initial public offering price, and amounts to a market value of roughly US$1.75 trillion.

In June, SpaceX ended its first day of trading on the public market with a valuation of US$2.1 trillion. Its market cap has since fallen to closer to US$1.95 trillion.

Number of public companies that have reached the trillion-dollar club in the S&P 500: 11

Apple currently leads the pack at US$5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft (US$3.8 trillion) and Nvidia (US$3.6 trillion), among others. That does not count SpaceX and Anthropic, which also have joined the trillion-dollar club even though they are not in the S&P 500 index yet.

Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over US$1 trillion. iPhone maker Apple was the first to pass that threshold, back in 2018.

How far a trillion US dollar bills would stretch if laid end to end: 156 million kilometres

That would surpass the roughly 150 million kilometres between Earth and the sun.

The number “one trillion” is hard in itself for the human mind to comprehend. US$1 trillion is a thousand times greater than US$1 billion. And a million times more than US$1 million.

There are more than 8.2 billion people living on Earth today, per the US Census Bureau. If US$1 trillion was divided among the entire population, each person would receive almost US$122. AP