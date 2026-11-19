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Anthropic is said to price IPO at US$83 per share, above range

Anthropic’s IPO is expected to break the record of SpaceX, which made the largest stock-market debut earlier in 2026.

Anthropic PBC has priced its IPO at US$83 per share, according to people familiar with the matter, above the marketed range.

The size of the offering has increased, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

The company had marketed 801.4 million shares while the investors offered 23.6 million shares for US$70 to US$78 each, according to its filings. Anthropic is also raising US$26 billion ( S$33.53 billion ) in a private placement at the IPO price, the filings show.

A spokesperson for Anthropic could not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With the price increase, the IPO is expected to raise at least US$68 billion. With a US$26 billion private placement, the offering would total more than US$94 billion. That is larger than SpaceX’s, which raised US$75 billion in June with its base IPO offering, or US$86.2 billion including the so-called over-allotment option.

Anthropic’s listing is the first ever by a frontier AI lab, a cohort of firms building the most advanced models that are intended to tackle difficult problems and assist users in complex tasks such as software design, legal work and scientific discovery.

The debut puts the company firmly ahead of its rival OpenAI, which is not planning to go public before 2027.

Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are leading Anthropic’s IPO, with participation from 20 other banks, the filing shows. The stock is expected to trade on Nov 19 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. BLOOMBERG