Ancient Chinese war tactics inspired businessman

Businessman and former envoy Soo Kok Leng has had an unusual influence during his successful career - ancient Chinese general Sun Zi.

Sun Zi's famous work of military strategy The Art Of War inspired many of Mr Soo's achievements in the business world, in a career that began at Hewlett-Packard, saw him made Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Austria and reach his current role as chairman of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management.

At his book launch last Friday, Mr Soo recalled how recognising the relationship between opposing negotiators and their different priorities helped him settle an issue involving the labour union - which was due to take several weeks - in just a day.

Mr Soo was working as a human resources director at Hewlett-Packard and dealing with two negotiators - a lead negotiator worried about falling union membership and another concerned about wage increases.

Although he felt he was a novice at the time, his breakthrough came after he made small talk with the lead negotiator during a toilet break.

"Sun Zi said (winning a war can be) a numbers game. We must divide and conquer," he said.

"We were about to have a union party, only for members. So I told him... why don't I help you make the union party the best ever? So that your members will be the envy of the non-members, then they will see a reason to join the union."

Mr Soo noted that Hewlett-Packard - which went on to be known by its current name HP - pampered its employees and their jobs seemed secure, so they did not see a reason to join the union.

Mr Soo's book, Think Wits Win: How To Use Sun Zi's Art Of War For Success, published by Straits Times Press, was launched at the Singapore Management University.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who was guest of honour at the event, said Mr Soo's book is "timely" in a world marked by uncertainty, adding that Sun Zi's war tactics have a "quality of timelessness that is relevant to any period".

As a former assistant secretary-general at the National Trades Union Congress, she added that she was glad not to be at the opposite end of the negotiations in Mr Soo's anecdote, drawing laughter from the crowd.

The book costs $32.10 and proceeds will be donated to charity.