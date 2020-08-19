Amazon inks cloud deal with Toyota

BENGALURU • The cloud computing unit of Amazon.com will help Japan's Toyota Motor build a platform to help manage and monetise data gathered from the carmaker's global vehicle fleet, the companies said on Monday.

Toyota said its Mobility Services Platform will enable it to process and analyse data that can be used to develop vehicle services from ride and car sharing to behaviour-based insurance and maintenance notifications.

The deal is an expansion of Amazon Web Services' (AWS) existing collaboration with Toyota, and marks the e-commerce giant's expanding foray into the transportation business.

Last month, AWS announced it was expanding a partnership with Germany's Volkswagen to help develop the carmaker's cloud-based software and data portal into an industrywide marketplace where business customers can buy and sell industrial applications.

In the automotive sector, AWS previously has partnered with automotive suppliers such as Aptiv, Panasonic and Nvidia, big transportation providers such as Uber and Avis, and self-driving heavy truck start-ups Embark and China's TuSimple.

REUTERS