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Amazon in talks to buy AI start-up Decart for around US$7 billion: Report

Decart was valued at nearly US$4 billion in May, the Wall Street Journal report said.

Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence start-up Decart in a deal that could be valued at around US$7 billion (S$8.97 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 11, citing people familiar with the matter.

Decart’s Lucy model, backed by Nvidia, can edit live video in real time, according to the company’s website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

Decart was valued at nearly US$4 billion in May, the Journal report said, citing PitchBook data.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Decart and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

A deal could happen soon, if talks do not fall apart or another suitor doesn’t emerge, the report said.

In September, Anthropic decided not to pursue an acquisition of Decart after conducting due diligence, Bloomberg News reported. It had explored the deal in August for potentially US$6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Decart raised US$300 million in May in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor. REUTERS