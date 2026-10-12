Straitstimes.com header logo

Amazon in talks to buy AI start-up Decart for around US$7 billion: Report

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Decart was valued at nearly US$4 billion in May, the Wall Street Journal report said.

Decart was valued at nearly US$4 billion in May, the Wall Street Journal report said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Amazon is in talks to buy AI startup Decart for about US$7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Decart makes the Lucy model for live video editing and Oasis for robotics and self-driving tests. It was valued at nearly US$4 billion in May.
  • A deal could happen soon, but it is not certain. Reuters could not verify the report, and Amazon and Decart did not comment.

AI generated

Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence start-up Decart in a deal that could be valued at around US$7 billion (S$8.97 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 11, citing people familiar with the matter.

Decart’s Lucy model, backed by Nvidia, can edit live video in real time, according to the company’s website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

Decart was valued at nearly US$4 billion in May, the Journal report said, citing PitchBook data.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Decart and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

A deal could happen soon, if talks do not fall apart or another suitor doesn’t emerge, the report said.

In September, Anthropic decided not to pursue an acquisition of Decart after conducting due diligence, Bloomberg News reported. It had explored the deal in August for potentially US$6 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Decart raised US$300 million in May in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with Nvidia joining as a new investor. REUTERS

More on this topic
Anthropic targets mega-IPO before US Thanksgiving holiday
Asia’s top tech start-ups move beyond software towards physical AI
See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Anthropic

Start-ups

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.