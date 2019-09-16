All eyes on Fed's rate decision on Wednesday

The United States-China trade relationship has shown credible signs of thawing in the past fortnight, but the focus this week is on the US Federal Reserve's September meeting on Wednesday.

With the Fed having already lowered US interest rates in July, many expect rates to be cut this month by another 25 basis points, with an additional easing move to follow before the end of this year.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) economist Alvin Liew expects the rate cut, but said it is not a unanimous view. According to a Bloomberg poll, 41 out of 65 economists expect a 25-basis-point cut, but the remaining 24 expect no change.

The Fed's rate decision this week comes after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced last Thursday a fresh round of economic stimulus and with it, a rate cut that takes the deposit rate to minus 0.5 per cent. The Bank of England also has a monetary policy decision meeting on Thursday, but no changes to policy rates are expected.

Last Friday, Wall Street was little moved following an equities rally driven by progress around the US-China trade relationship.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1 per cent to close at 27,219.52, around 140 points below an all-time high set on July 15.

The broader S&P 500 edged down 0.1 per cent to end at 3,007.39, while the Nasdaq dipped 0.2 per cent to finish at 8,176.71. That said, the three indexes all recorded a third straight week of gains, with the benchmark Dow notching an eighth session of gains, its longest streak in more than a year.

In the local market, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended last week at 3,211.49, up 16.53 points or 0.5 per cent. The blue-chip index added 67.01 points, or 2.1 per cent from Sept 6's close of 3,144.48.

This week's key data release in the city state is last month's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) figures tomorrow. According to a Bloomberg poll, Nodx for August is expected to edge higher by 0.5 per cent month on month from July.

However, respondents are forecasting that compared with last year, such exports are likely to contract by 13.5 per cent year on year in August, from the 11.2 per cent year on year contraction recorded in July.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan noted: "Singapore's August external trade data will offer investors another check point on the trade-dependent economy, which had a trade-to-gross domestic product ratio of over 300 per cent in 2018."

China will release last month's industrial production and retail sales figures today. UOB's Mr Liew believes that China's industrial production growth may come in at 5.2 per cent year on year, compared with 4.8 per cent in July. Retail sales for last month are also expected to grow at 8 per cent year on year, compared with July's 7.6 per cent, he added.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Indonesia's August trade data will also be out today. Thursday sees the release of Australia's unemployment rate for last month, while Taiwan's export orders for last month will be revealed on Friday.

Among the region's central banks, three have monetary policy decisions to make this week. But with the US Fed likely to cut rates and the ECB having already done so, ING Asia economist Prakash Sakpal feels that a rate cut by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) during its Thursday meeting "shouldn't come as a complete surprise for the markets".

That said, Mr Liew expects the BOJ to "reassert its easy monetary policy position without changing the policy targets".

The central banks of Indonesia and Taiwan also have meetings on Thursday, but are expected to keep their policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent and 1.375 per cent, respectively. Malaysia will be closed today for the Malaysia Day holiday.