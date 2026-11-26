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Alice Huang’s other business: The Hong Kong firm that traded with Megaspeed’s subsidiaries

Former head of Megaspeed International Alice Huang (in yellow) at the COMPUTEX trade show in Taipei in 2024 where Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang (right, in leather jacket) delivered a keynote speech. Alice Huang came under media glare amid reports about her alleged romantic relationship with recently reinstated Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, and allegations that she was a Chinese spy.

SINGAPORE – It was incorporated as VFO Health and Beauty (Hong Kong) in 2018.

After two name changes – first to VFO Consulting (Hong Kong) in 2021, and then to VFO International Group in 2024 – the company was supplying Nvidia-branded networking equipment and other computer components.

Its owner at the time was Alice Huang, the former head of Megaspeed International, the Singapore-registered cloud computing firm that the US moved to blacklist on Nov 23 over possible diversion of advanced chips to China.

Trade records from risk intelligence platform Sayari identify Megaspeed’s Indonesian and Malaysian subsidiaries as VFO’s buyers.

Many shipments took place in 2024 and early 2025, when Huang was a director of VFO and remained a senior figure at Megaspeed, despite having stepped down from its board in November 2023.

The overlapping business interests raise questions about whether Huang had a role on both sides of the transactions.

Trade records

Of the 105 trade entries associated with VFO, 90 named PT Megaspeed International Indonesia as the buyer, with equipment movements recorded between May 2024 and February 2026.

Another 10 named Speedmatrix, Megaspeed’s Malaysian subsidiary, as the buyer, with entries dating from June to August 2025.

The remaining five entries involved two other Indonesian companies.

Equipment appears to have moved in the opposite direction as well. A separate set of trade records associated with Megaspeed shows 13 entries naming VFO as the buyer of equipment from PT Megaspeed International Indonesia.

The figures do not necessarily represent separate shipments as a single consignment may contain multiple product entries.

Themin Suwardy, associate professor of accounting (practice) at the Singapore Management University, said related-party transactions occur routinely within corporate groups, where they are treated as “left pocket, right pocket” dealings.

They are not inherently illegal, he added.

However, when an individual holds senior roles or stakes in separate entities outside the same group, it can create conflicts of interest if different shareholders are involved.

To manage this, such deals should be disclosed and priced at arm’s length, or fair market value, Suwardy said.

But as private firms such as VFO and Megaspeed rarely make such disclosures public, it is difficult to tell whether shareholders were informed or whether the transactions were priced at market rates.

Huang’s corporate trail

Huang came under media glare amid reports about her alleged romantic relationship with recently reinstated Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, and allegations that she was a Chinese spy.

Her business ties with Megaspeed’s former parent company 7Road Holdings date back to at least 2019, when the Hong Kong-listed Chinese gaming group entered into a one billion yuan (S$194 million) deal to acquire a gaming business from Huang and Maple Vale, a company she owned.

In March 2023, 7Road sold its Singapore subsidiary, 7Road International, with corporate records identifying Huang Le Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), as its new shareholder.

Huang joined its board on March 6, 2023, and the company was renamed Megaspeed International the following day.

Just eight months later, Huang stepped down as director, as Singaporean Tan Yong Pong and Australian Kang Kai joined the board. Megaspeed subsequently came under the ownership of Swiftdata, a Singapore company wholly owned by Tan.

Despite these changes, Huang remained the company’s chief executive, chairperson and one of its key controllers, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Megaspeed itself said Huang left the company only in August 2025.

Resigning from VFO

Huang’s formal ties to VFO also changed in 2025.

On April 10 that year, she transferred all her shares in the Hong Kong company to Linden Vale Limited, another BVI-incorporated company, before resigning as director on June 23.

A day after her resignation, US officials conducted a post-shipment verification at Megaspeed, with Huang present. She was also interviewed by Singapore police that day, according to MHA.

VFO was renamed Pine Vale (HK) Limited on Aug 11, 2025.

The latest Hong Kong corporate filings list Wu Qing as Pine Vale’s sole director and Linden Vale as its sole shareholder.

Corporate records also show that Linden Vale and Huang Le Limited have listed the same address in the BVI – Craigmuir Chambers in Road Town, Tortola.

The Hong Kong filings do not disclose how much Linden Vale paid for Huang’s shares.

Whether Huang is the ultimate beneficial owner of Linden Vale remains unknown.