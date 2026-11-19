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Alibaba Group Holding is facing mounting pressure to show it can deliver on its artificial intelligence business plan despite new limits on its access to data centre chips.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares capped a nine-day losing streak ahead of results due later on Nov 19 from the internet firm. Alibaba’s market value stands at US$216 billion (S$278.43 billion), less than half its level just over a year ago when investors were betting on it to lead China’s AI industry.

Draft US rules announced on Nov 16 would close a key workaround for Chinese hyperscalers to use advanced chips. That is making analysts turn more cautious on Chinese AI companies’ cloud growth potential as well as their ability to train and run next-generation models.

“For Alibaba, they depend heavily on access to computing power, so this will be an important setback,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

“It’s likely going to create a situation where it will take longer for them to build an ecosystem that can compete with the most advanced American technology.”

The new US rules are aimed at preventing Chinese firms from renting cutting-edge chips at data centres abroad.

Alibaba and its peers are already banned from direct buying the most advanced processors, and Nvidia said this week it is no longer shipping lower-end Hopper data centre chips to China as well.

Part of Alibaba’s ambition to build 20GW of data centre capacity before 2032 depends on expansion across regions like South-east Asia. Chips made in-house by its T-Head unit may provide some buffer, but still trail the performance of Nvidia’s top products.

Fresh challenges aside, Alibaba’s results are expected to show a continued drag on its e-commerce business from sluggish Chinese consumption and tough competition.

Focus will be on whether that can be offset by its fast-growing cloud operation, which accounted for 18% of total revenue in the June quarter.

Among its peers, Tencent Holdings posted results after a Nov 18 close showing a negative profit impact from heavy AI spending. The company also warned that Washington curbs on Chinese access to overseas data centres will hamper development of its next AI model.

Nevertheless, JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts including Alex Yao expect US regulations to hurt Alibaba less than firms more directly exposed like MiniMax Group.

“The rule covers China-headquartered cloud providers operating abroad, but we estimate AliCloud’s overseas AI revenue at below 10% of its cloud revenue, so the direct revenue impact is small,” they wrote in a note, maintaining overweight on Alibaba.

The bullish case is also bolstered by valuations, with the stock trading at about 10 times to forward earnings estimates. That is down from its three-year average of nearly 13 times and similar to current multiples for Tencent and Baidu.

Nomura Holdings analysts including Jialong Shi are cautious on the impact of the new regulations overall, though they see leading hyperscalers holding up better.

“Independent AI labs, perhaps with the exception of DeepSeek, could face greater challenges in securing advanced Nvidia GPU capacity to train their next-generation models,” they wrote in a note on Nov 17.

“Comparatively, Alibaba and ByteDance might be better positioned, in our view supported by their existing GPU resources and greater financial capabilities.” BLOOMBERG