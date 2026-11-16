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Alibaba unveils new flagship AI model in riposte to US rivals

Alibaba said its Qwen4-Max model outperformed Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.1 and Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro.

Alibaba Group has launched a new flagship AI model, claiming performance that rivals Anthropic and OpenAI in China’s latest challenge to US leaders.

The e-commerce giant-turned-AI player said its Qwen4-Max model scored near the top of coding benchmarks, outperforming Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.1 as well as home-grown rival Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro.

Alibaba did not make the model open weight, which would allow users to download and customise it, but said it would make smaller versions of the series available soon.

Chinese firms including Alibaba, Moonshot and DeepSeek are challenging US dominance in artificial intelligence, unveiling a succession of new models with rapid improvements in coding and reasoning. Monday’s release adds to a flurry of recent Chinese launches, including Tencent’s Hunyuan 4 and Moonshot’s Kimi K3.1 Pro.

Alibaba’s Qwen series is so far the most downloaded open-weight AI model family in the world, following an ambitious push into the technology spearheaded by chief executive officer Eddie Wu.

The company is building a full AI ecosystem, from models to AI chips.

The CEO said in September that Alibaba’s T-Head chipmaking unit, which recently filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, would roll out China’s most powerful AI chips domestically.

The Hangzhou, China-headquartered firm has made attaining artificial general intelligence, or AGI, its primary goal.

It is also rapidly expanding its computing power, with Wu setting a target of building 20GW of data centre capacity globally by 2032.

The firm introduced upgraded security measures in its latest model, following a series of alarming incidents that have raised concerns over the cybersecurity risks of open-weight models. That follows similar moves from Tencent and Moonshot. BLOOMBERG