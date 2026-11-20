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Alibaba tops revenue estimates on AI cloud growth; profit up on investment gains

Alibaba, China’s biggest e-commerce company by market share, said revenue from AI cloud and computing services jumped 53%.

Alibaba beat estimates for September-quarter revenue on Nov 19 as demand for its AI cloud services surged, while investment gains helped more than triple reported profit.

China’s biggest e-commerce company by market share said revenue from AI cloud and computing services jumped 53%, highlighting the growing payoff from heavy investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and products.

“This quarter, our business delivered strong growth in both revenue and earnings because of our strategic focus on AI + Cloud growth and profit sustainability in Alibaba E-commerce Group,” Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said.

Excluding investment gains and other items, non-GAAP net income leapt 92% to 19.9 billion yuan (S$3.85 billion), helped by stronger profitability and narrowing losses in its quick-commerce business.

Alibaba’s shares are down about 40% this year, as investors worry about weak consumer demand in China and rising spending on AI and cloud infrastructure.

Free cash flow was an outflow of 34.47 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with an outflow of 21.84 billion yuan a year earlier. Alibaba said the increase reflected higher spending on cloud infrastructure, partly offset by lower losses at Taobao Instant Commerce and higher customer pre-payments for cloud services.

Capital expenditure rose 60% to 50.48 billion yuan.

Alibaba reported quarterly revenue of 271.52 billion yuan, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 269.81 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

AI cloud and computing services revenue totalled 60.97 billion yuan. Alibaba has sharply increased spending on AI infrastructure, proprietary models and applications, betting on the technology as a key growth driver.

Adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share were 8.10 yuan, below analysts’ expectations of 11.16 yuan.

In September, Alibaba unveiled plans to expand global data-centre capacity to more than 20 gigawatts by 2032 and said its next-generation Qwen 4 model was in training. Its chip-design unit T-Head, which confidentially filed for a Hong Kong listing earlier in November, also unveiled a new AI processor scheduled for commercial release in early 2027.

Alibaba launched a US$10 billion (S$12.92 billion) share placement in August, saying the proceeds would fund computing infrastructure and AI data centres.

The company recently reorganised its businesses into four main units: e-commerce, AI cloud and computing services, AI model applications and other businesses. REUTERS