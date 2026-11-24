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Apex is registered at Lazada One in Bras Basah Road, which is leased by Alibaba and its South-east Asian online shopping unit, Lazada Group.

SINGAPORE – Alibaba on Nov 24 rejected the addition of its subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) to a US trade blacklist, calling it an “erroneous” move.

“Adding Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List is erroneous because Apex has never diverted advanced computing chips subject to US export restrictions,” an Alibaba spokesperson said in a statement to The Straits Times.

“We will seek all legal avenues to protect our rights and reputation,” the spokesperson added.

Apex Enterprise Solutions was one of seven companies added to an entity list managed by the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on Nov 23.

BIS said the companies were “determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States”.

Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is at the centre of investigations into the possible diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to China, was the target of the blacklisting effort.

Other companies related to Megaspeed – namely its parent company Swiftdata; its Malaysian subsidiaries MSFusion, Speedmatrix and Megaspeed International; and its Thai subsidiary Megaspeed (Thailand) – were also blacklisted.

Megaspeed was a major customer of Nvidia, but the chip giant added the Singapore-based firm to a “no sell” list in June 2025, according to US authorities.

Corporate records obtained by ST earlier in November showed that Apex had an active financial arrangement with Speedmatrix.

Speedmatrix had pledged specified IT and network equipment, intellectual property and related rights to Apex under an agreement dated June 18, 2024, as security for certain contractual obligations.

Apex was incorporated in Singapore in July 2023 and its registered address is at Lazada One in Bras Basah Road, which is leased by Alibaba and its South-east Asian online shopping unit, Lazada Group.

Apex’s immediate holding company is Cloud Intelligence (Cayman) Holding. Its ultimate holding company is Alibaba Group Holding, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and has contractual rights to Alibaba China’s profits.

BIS first published the entity list in 1997 to inform the public of entities that which could have contributed to the diversion of items to weapons of mass destruction programmes.

The scope of the list has since been expanded to include firms engaging in “activities sanctioned by the (US) State Department and activities contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests”.

It is substantially more difficult for US companies to have dealings with firms on the entity list, as a licence is needed to export, re-export or domestically transfer goods, software and technology to such firms. Applications for a licence are likely to be denied.