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Akamai signs $14.8 billion cloud deal with Anthropic, grants warrant for up to 5% stake

Anthropic has been aggressively expanding its computing power and securing the infrastructure needed to train and run increasingly powerful models.

Akamai Technologies signed an US$11.6 billion ( S$14.85 billion ) cloud services deal with Anthropic on Sept 24 , and issued a warrant that could give the AI lab up to 5 per cent stake in the cloud company, sending its shares surging 22 per cent in extended trading.

The agreement secures a long-term commitment from one of the fastest-growing AI companies, and adds to more than US$2.8 billion in multi-year cloud infrastructure deals Akamai announced across its customer base in 2026.

Under the seven-year contract, the warrant would give Anthropic the right to purchase Series B shares at US$111.33 each that converts into about 7.7 million shares of Akamai’s common stock.

IPO-bound Anthropic has been aggressively expanding its computing power and securing the infrastructure needed to train and run increasingly powerful models, driving multibillion-dollar deals with cloud and data centre providers.

It agreed to spend US$45 billion to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale’s West Virginia data centre campus, Reuters reported in August.

“Despite growing concerns about potential adverse consequences of agentic AI, infrastructure investment will continue to expand to support increasingly compute-intensive agentic workloads,” said E-marketer analyst Jacob Bourne.

The potential stake “can be seen as a vote of confidence in the durability of AI-driven cloud demand”.

A portion of the warrant representing about 2 per cent of Akamai’s common stock outstanding is tied to Anthropic’s US$11.6 billion commitment, while the remaining 3 per cent would vest if the companies expand the agreement by up to another US$9 billion.

Akamai said the total capital expenditure related to the initial commitment is estimated to be about US$5.5 billion.

The company expects no impact to its annual revenue forecast, and an increase of about US$1.7 billion in its 2026 capital spending to secure and pre-purchase components needed to support the agreement, including memory.

Separately, Akamai authorised electronics firm Jabil to purchase about US$1.7 billion worth of memory components under an existing services agreement. REUTERS