Airlines may face 'steep' profit drop from Wuhan virus fears: S&P

Airlines now face similar risks from the global spread of the Wuhan coronavirus as they did during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) outbreak, according to an S&P Global Ratings yesterday.

But the International Air Transport Association (Iata) noted in a separate report that the industry has proven resilient to shocks in the past, so any impact will not be lengthy.

S&P analysts Philip Baggaley and Rachel Gerrish wrote: "Air traffic, revenue and earnings dropped steeply in selected regions and with certain airlines during the Sars outbreak.

"We see the potential for a similar effect (now)."

At the height of the Sars epidemic in May 2003, airlines in the Asia-Pacific saw a 35 per cent plunge in monthly revenue passenger kilometres compared with pre-crisis levels, said the Iata report last week.

Revenue passenger kilometres measures the volume of passengers carried by an airline.

For 2003 as a whole, Asia-Pacific airlines lost US$6 billion (S$8 billion) in revenues because of reduced business and leisure travel.

Singapore Airlines, Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings were among those which reported financial losses during that period.

This time, significant routes in China and the Asia-Pacific region will be the most affected by the Wuhan virus spread, said S&P.

An additional 450 million passengers now fly to, from and within China each year compared with a decade ago.

The timing of the Wuhan outbreak also coincided with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the country's busiest travel season.

"But most airlines we rate only have a moderate exposure to traffic to, from and within China," the ratings agency added.

$8b Amount in revenue Asia-Pacific airlines lost because of reduced business and leisure travel in 2003, when the Sars epidemic struck.

Many airlines are already responding with flight suspensions and cancellations.

SIA's budget carrier Scoot has cancelled all flights between Singapore and Wuhan until the end of March. Low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia also suspended flights to three Chinese cities - Hefei, Guiyang and Xuzhou - until March 31.

Cathay Pacific started to cut capacity to China by 50 per cent or more yesterday. Other carriers in the region, including Korean Air, Taiwan's China Airlines and Japan's ANA, also cancelled flights in and out of Wuhan after the authorities announced a lockdown. Indonesian airline Lion Air Group will suspend all flights to China from next month.

"While there are risks that this outbreak could cause a sizeable disruption, history indicates that any effect on air transport would be temporary," Iata said.

It described Sars as the "most serious epidemic" that has affected air traffic volumes. On the other hand, the avian flu episodes in 2005 and 2013 had a "much milder" and short-lived impact, Iata noted.

Air travel rebounded quickly in those instances as the fears of global contagion eased.

Most recently, initially Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome) - which was focused more on a single country - resulted in a sharp slowdown, Iata said, but air travel volumes began to recover after two months, and returned to pre-outbreak levels within six months.

"Even in the Sars outbreak, monthly international passenger traffic returned to its pre-crisis level within nine months," Iata added.

