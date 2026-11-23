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Malaysian budget airline AirAsia on Nov 23 posted a net loss of RM381.3 million (S$119.8 million) for the third quarter, as elevated jet fuel prices and foreign exchange losses weighed on its operations.

The loss for the three months ended Sept 30 was much narrower than a net loss of RM830.5 million in the second quarter. The loss attributable to equity holders was RM175 million.

Revenue fell 8.4% to RM4.66 billion from RM5.09 billion in the prior quarter, as AirAsia trimmed capacity by 12% quarter-on-quarter amid fleet rationalisation. About 31% of its 234-strong fleet was out of service at the end of the quarter.

South-east Asia’s biggest budget carrier has said it is grappling with its most challenging financial period since the pandemic, after the Iran war led to a surge in jet fuel prices.

Foreign exchange remained a drag. AirAsia booked a net foreign exchange loss of RM141.9 million due to the depreciation of local currencies against the US dollar. No dividend was declared.

AirAsia did not provide year-earlier comparisons due to an accounting treatment arising from its January acquisition of the aviation business of affiliate Capital A.

Preparing for peak-season travel

AirAsia said it was “cautiously optimistic” that peak seasonal demand and fleet modernisation would strengthen its resilience heading into 2027. It said it was adding capacity on busy domestic and international routes to capture year-end demand.

It also said fourth-quarter fuel costs were still expected to be higher than in the third quarter despite a recent easing in jet fuel prices.

The airline reported cash and bank balances of RM905.3 million and current liabilities of RM19.2 billion as at Sept 30, compared to RM954 million and RM18.4 billion on June 30.

AirAsia controls about 60% of Malaysia’s domestic aviation market and employs about 26,000 people. Its stock has lost about 75% of its value in 2026.

The carrier has said it is aiming to raise up to US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) from international debt markets plus RM700 million in local credit facilities, primarily to refinance existing debt.

Co-founder Tony Fernandes said in October that he expected the fund-raising to be completed between December and February. The airline on Nov 23 gave no new fund-raising details, saying only that it was in “active engagements” with local and foreign financial institutions and progressing “liquidity-enhancing exercises”. REUTERS