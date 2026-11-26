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Tewolde Gebremariam joined Air India in September with the task of turning around the struggling carrier.

Air India is looking to cut costs by 60 billion rupees (S$838 million) this financial year as its new chief executive outlined initiatives to revive the loss-making airline, sources familiar with the matter said.

Key steps announced at a town hall meeting with CEO Tewolde Gebremariam on Nov 25 include the merger of some departments at Air India and its budget unit, starting a dedicated cargo service and introducing holiday packages, said the sources, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Westbound flights, which generally head to the Middle East and Europe, will be shifted from New Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru, the sources said.

That should help shorten detours needed to avoid Pakistan airspace, which has been closed to Indian carriers since April 2025, when relations between the neighbors deteriorated following a deadly attack in Kashmir.

Tewolde, the former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, joined Air India in September with the task of turning around the struggling carrier.

He has sought to reduce maintenance costs and is considering folding budget carrier Air India Express into the main group.

Air India lost more than 220 billion rupees in the last financial year following a series of challenges including a deadly crash in June 2025, the closure of Pakistan airspace, and the war in Iran – which disrupted flights and drove up fuel expenses.

The weaker Indian rupee has also added to its financial woes, since much of the airline’s costs are in dollars.

Air India did not respond to requests to confirm Tewolde’s comments at the town hall meeting.

He also raised the issue of efficiency at the meeting, and asked workers to show more urgency in turning around flights, the people said. BLOOMBERG