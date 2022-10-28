Aim to make S’pore digital trust hub wraps up tech week

SINGAPORE – The tech community is stepping up its campaign to make Singapore the gold standard when it comes to doing business, conducting politics, banking, shopping or just talking to friends safely and securely in cyberspace.

A virtual Digital Trust Centre of Excellence that takes a two-prong view to lead research and share best practices across the 21 economies under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum was announced by Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Communications and Information, Mr Tan Kiat How, at the inaugural Digital Trust Forum on Friday.

Tech trade association SGTech is running the initiative, with the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation and APEC Business Advisory Council helping with information on local contexts and regional engagement.

Mr Tan commended SGTech’s effort as “being by the industry, for the industry”, but also emphasised how greater public-private partnerships are needed to protect Singaporeans from cyber risks.

These range from accountability in blockchain and cloud computing, security of our networks, to dark uses of artificial intelligence. “Government cannot do this alone,” he said, in a speech to the forum.

SGTech chair Wong Wai Meng said the association is identifying outcomes it wants out of the new centre’s research set up while its policy thrust strives to achieve “more interoperability and harmonisation” within the region.

In a recent interview with The Straits Times, Mr Wong said now is the “once-in-a-lifetime chance” for Singapore to become a global leader in digital trust.

Areas such as cybersecurity and data protection present potential, and related jobs could arise from professional and consulting services, standards and audit services, or legal and arbitration services, he added.

SGTech projects that the digital trust industry could become a $4.8 billion market supporting almost 45,000 jobs in Singapore by 2027.

The Digital Trust Forum wrapped up the last day of a hectic Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH) conference, which brought together start-ups and small firms, investors, companies, government and research bodies to the event at Resorts World Convention Centre.

Over four days, delegates sat through panels of experts, networked, visited trade booths, watched a start-up pitch competition, and consumed large amounts of beverages, acronyms and jargon over various events under the SWITCH umbrella.

A few doors away from where Mr Tan was speaking, the Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Manpower Minister, Dr Tan See Leng, announced at the SME Tech Day that the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) will second five of its researchers to five trade associations in a pilot T-Up (Technology for Enterprise Capability Upgrading) programme in 2023.

Speaking virtually from overseas, Dr Tan said the A*Star researchers will help these associations find their technological gaps, develop a roadmap, and help make plans to solve industry problems.

More than 1,000 A*Star scientists have been seconded to more than 1,000 companies for research and innovation projects since the launch of T-Up in 2003, he added.

He also commended six A*Star research and engineers who were given awards by the agency for their contribution to local businesses or potential to do so, and launched the T-Up Eagles Award, an accolade for students who shone in their work attachments with small and medium-size enterprises under the mentorship of A*STAR secondees.

SWITCH 2022, now in its 7th edition, is organised by Enterprise Singapore and MP Singapore, and supported by the National Research Foundation.