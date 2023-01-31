AIG fires interim CFO Mark Lyons for confidentiality breach

The violations were unrelated to AIG’s financial statements and earnings reports, it said. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

BENGALURU – Insurer American International Group (AIG) said on Monday it has terminated Mark Lyons as interim chief financial officer for violating the company’s confidentiality obligations.

The violations were unrelated to AIG’s financial statements and earnings reports, it said, adding that Ms Sabra Purtill would replace Mr Lyons in the role.

Mr Lyons will be paid US$7.5 million (S$9.9 million) in cash as part of a settlement in recognition of his work towards AIG since joining in 2018, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

He has also been terminated as executive vice-president, global chief actuary and head of portfolio management.

Ms Purtill previously served as chief investment officer of life and health insurer Corebridge Financial, which was spun out of AIG as a publicly traded company last year. REUTERS

More On This Topic
HSBC cutting at least 200 senior operations managers globally: Sources
Credit Suisse loses two more senior private bankers in Hong Kong

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top