Attackers are using increasingly sophisticated methods as AI advances, and unauthorised access has led to a string of personal data leaks in Japan.

Japan’s biggest property insurers are reporting a sharp jump in cyberinsurance claims as artificial intelligence-driven attacks grow more sophisticated and hacking incidents surge nationwide.

Tokio Marine Holdings received three times as many cyberinsurance claim notifications in October as usual, according to the company. Sompo Holdings said claims in October were running at 2½ times higher than the average over the one-year period ending Sept 30, 2026. Both insurers disclosed the figures at earnings briefings on N ov 19 .

Attackers are using increasingly sophisticated methods as AI advances, and unauthorised access has led to a string of personal data leaks in Japan. The increase in claims raises the risk of costly payouts even as rising numbers of incidents fuel demand for protection.

Payouts on cyberpolicies could rise, but the surge has yet to translate into a significant earnings hit. Yoshinari Endo, a managing executive officer at Tokio Marine, said his company expects some impact on full-year results, though it is managing the profit risk and expects losses to stay within the assumptions of its initial annual plan.

Junsuke Koike, an executive vice-president at Sompo, said inquiries about raising coverage amounts or adding coverage items had tripled from normal levels.

Japan’s experience mirrors a broader rise in cyberclaims globally. US insurers reported more than 56,000 cyberclaims in 2025, up 20% from a year earlier, while large companies are facing increasingly costly incidents. Cyberpolicies typically cover damages owed for data breaches, recovery costs and profits lost from disruptions, making insurance a growing part of corporate risk management.

Cyberinsurance penetration in Japan remains low for smaller companies. A 2025 survey by the General Insurance Association of Japan found that only 8.8% of small- and medium-sized business owners said they had cyberinsurance as a defence against attacks.

Yasuko Fukuda, a senior executive officer at MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, said at an earnings briefing on Nov 19 that there is “significant room for the market to expand”.

The insurers are trying to limit losses by helping customers prevent attacks. Starting in December, Sompo will offer a new service with Trend Micro and others that monitors for vulnerabilities on the internet.

Insurers are being selective about underwriting. Tokio Marine may cap payouts or tighten coverage terms depending on a customer’s risk profile, Endo said. The company expects its cyberinsurance business to remain profitable in the fiscal year through March 2027. Standard total payout limits in Japan and overseas run from about 100 million yen (S$812,000) to several hundred million yen per contract. BLOOMBERG