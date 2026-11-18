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Binance’s expansion plans come on the heels of a security breach linked to North Korea that resulted in US$6.3 billion (S$8 billion) being stolen from its platform in October.

SINGAPORE – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, plans to expand into five Asian markets in 2027 with South and South-east Asia as key priorities, its regional business head said, not long after the firm was hit with a record US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) digital heist in October.

“We have ongoing conversations with at least five or six markets... three of which are in quite mature stages,” S.B. Seker told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival on Nov 18. “The others are ongoing conversations.”

He did not specify the new markets that Binance, which currently has operating licences in more than 10 jurisdictions, was looking at, but said details of the planned expansion were expected to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2027.

Binance’s expansion plans come on the heels of a security breach linked to North Korea that resulted in US$6.3 billion being stolen from its platform in October.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Binance have said North Korea was responsible for the hack, but Pyongyang has denied that.

The company, which resumed withdrawals in phases earlier in November after covering 95% of the lost tokens, said last weekend it aimed to reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of this week.

The Binance heist, which has been described by experts as the largest crypto theft ever, has renewed scrutiny of inconsistent security practices in the industry.

Seker, the firm’s head of APAC, said Binance contacted a number of regulators, including those in Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand and New Zealand, within the first 36 to 48 hours of the incident, to address questions about the scale of its impact and how the attack unfolded.

“Think of all the financial services regulators and markets where we are present,” he said, adding that there was no one country that led the charge in the investigations.

Binance says the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority is its primary regulator.

Seker said that while discussions with regulators were ongoing, the conversation had moved beyond the heist to broader concerns about security threats facing the crypto industry.

“The conversations now are ‘Well, this is an omnipresent and spectrum-wide threat, and how does an entire ecosystem prepare for this?’ It’s moved away from the original incident to a much broader conversation,” he said.

“We are part of the conversation, but we are not driving the conversation in isolation anymore.” REUTERS