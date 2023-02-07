Adani stock rout pauses as investors await raft of earnings

MUMBAI – Most Adani Group stocks climbed, paring losses after an eight-day rout sparked by a short-seller report, as news of the early repayment of some borrowings aided sentiment. A raft of earnings from group companies are due.

Eight of the conglomerate’s 10 stocks advanced, with three rising by their 5 per cent limit. That helped trim the slump in market capitalization to US$113 billion since US-based Hindenburg Research released a report on Jan. 24 alleging market manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has repeatedly denied the claims.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family prepaid US$1.11 billion worth of debt in a bid to calm a selloff that sparked fears of a contagion across India’s economy and markets. Four firms are expected to announce results on Tuesday: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements and New Delhi Television.

“The volatility levels in the stocks have reduced and could fall further if there are no negative catalysts or news developments,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. “The force of selling may reduce and that may give a small boost to prices.”

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., which dropped by more than half since the explosive report, jumped 10 per cent on Tuesday. Adani Transmission Ltd. rose by its limit after announcing a 78 per cent jump in third-quarter profit.

In the credit market, 11 of 15 dollar bonds issued by Adani Group companies declined, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The drop was led by Adani Ports’ debt due in 2041, which fell more than 0.7 cents as of 12:22 p.m. in Hong Kong. BLOOMBERG