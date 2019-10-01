Achieving higher returns while being mindful of the risks

Singaporeans save a lot, but many are uncertain whether they will have enough for their retirement or the proverbial rainy day.

Low interest rates are a factor, plus the fact that too much savings is kept in bank accounts where the interest earned is often insufficient to keep up with inflation. According to BlackRock’s Global Investor Pulse report in 2018, 83 per cent of Singaporeans have cash savings, but just 42 per cent feel that they are financially healthy.

To achieve a higher return, investors will have to look at a wide range of assets since yields on the highest quality government bonds are near historic lows while equity markets may be vulnerable to a sharp slowdown in global economic growth.

The main challenge in seeking income in today’s environment is that there is no single asset class that can deliver an attractive level of yield but which also provides the defensive characteristics that fixed income used to play in portfolios. Today’s investors need to seek yield beyond a single asset class — think multi-asset — and also be very mindful of the risks when seeking income. One fund that invests across multiple asset classes is the BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) Global Multi-Asset Income Fund (GMAI).

We speak with the Multi-Asset Portfolio Strategies Team at BlackRock to learn more about the Fund.

How does BlackRock’s BGF Global Multi-Asset Income Fund help investors find the income they need?

The Fund seeks to deliver a consistent and attractive level of income through a disciplined marriage of sophisticated risk management with an unconstrained and highly diversified approach to seeking opportunities worldwide. The Fund derives income from stocks, bonds, and complementary income strategies such as preferred securities, floating rate loans, mortgage-backed securities, and equity covered calls.

We believe the Fund’s diversified approach is valuable as investors face the dilemma of prolonged low rates, geo-political uncertainty, and richly valued markets.

How does the Fund differ from other income funds in the market?

Risk management has always been critical but today’s mix of low yields and uncertain policy risk globally requires an even closer eye towards risk.

The Fund differs from other multi-asset funds because of its “risk first” approach, which essentially involves deciding on the risk parameters before looking to maximise income for that given level of risk. We aim to consistently maintain our level of risk below that of a traditional balanced portfolio of 50% global stocks and 50% global bonds.

This results in a Fund with a highly flexible and diversified portfolio that protects investors’ capital on the downside while rewarding them on the upside.



Source: BlackRock, as of August 2019. INFOGRAPHIC: BLACKROCK



What is your approach to asset allocation?

Volatile markets mean that investment strategies that have performed well in the past may not work as well in the future, so the risks and exposures need to be constantly reviewed. We favour a highly flexible approach to asset allocation, adjusting the portfolio to adapt to changing market conditions. An investor can rest easy knowing the team is constantly researching the optimal blend of assets based on the markets at any given time. Investors looking for an ‘all weather’ portfolio should find this process very appealing compared to single asset class strategies.

How has GMAI adjusted its strategy in light of the slowing global economy?

We still see limited near-term recession risks as central banks’ more accommodative poilcies help stretch the economic cycle, yet a more uncertain outlook around trade warrants the case for reducing risk and adding resilience to the portfolio.

GMAI has been reducing the equity exposure over the course of the year while maintaining a preference for US stocks.

As for bonds and other fixed income instruments, GMAI has reduced its exposure to riskier bonds while rotating up to higher credit quality bonds.

Periods of higher volatility can also create attractive opportunities for the prepared investors. We have added to our covered calls strategy to take advantage of the higher volatility which can help earn us greater income.

How has GMAI performed?

As of August 2019, the BGF Global Multi-Asset Income Fund A2 (USD) has generated a year-to-date return of 10.2%, a one-year return of 5.29%, a three-year annualised return of 4.54%.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is a global leader in income investing. It has over 200 multi-asset experts and global expertise in more than 15 customised asset class exposures with dedicated risk management oversight to identify the most attractive income opportunities around the world.

Why invest in the BGF Global Multi-Asset Income Fund? Benefit from a potentially consistent monthly income

Against a lower global yield backdrop, the BGF Global Multi-Asset Income Fund aims to provide investors with a healthy level of regular montly dividends with a keen focus on risk management. Obtain diversification through bonds, equities and non-traditional assets

Diversification aims to help investors limit capital loss and minimise portfolio volatility. The Fund invests in over 10 income-generating asset classes, 40 different countries and 20 different sectors. (Source: BlackRock, as of end August 2019) Achieve the right balance with a fund focused on risk management

BlackRock’s fund managers stress test the fund daily to identify new risks across the portfolio. This process enables the Fund to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns with less volatility than a balanced portfolio.

Disclaimer: This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell units in the Fund. Investment involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance or returns. The value of investments and the income from them can fluctuate and is not guaranteed. Rates of exchange may cause the value of investments to go up or down. Investors may not get back the amount they invest. The Fund may use or invest in financial derivatives. BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) is an open-ended investment company established in Luxembourg which is available for sale in certain jurisdictions only. BGF is not available for sale in the U.S. or to U.S. persons. Product information concerning BGF should not be published in the U.S. BGF has appointed BlackRock (Singapore) Limited (co registration number: 200010143N) as its Singapore representative and agent for service of process. Subscriptions in BGF are valid only if made on the basis of the current Prospectus and the Product Highlights Sheet available on our website www.blackrock.com/sg and you must read these documents before you invest. Investors may wish to seek advice from a financial adviser before purchasing units of the Fund. In the event that he chooses not to seek advice from a financial adviser, he should consider carefully whether the Fund in question is suitable for him. © 2019 BlackRock, Inc., All Rights Reserved.