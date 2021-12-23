A successful brew: Home-grown luxury tea brand's tried-and-true formula for creating an impactful online presence

In August 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic was sweeping the world, Mr Taha Bouqdib and Ms Maranda Barnes, the husband-and-wife team who founded TWG Tea, realised that they needed to accelerate the brand’s expansion of its e-commerce operations as many countries began reimposing restrictive border measures.

“For almost a decade, TWG Tea has been offering online retail. But in recent years, we’ve seen the biggest growth in online and mobile app purchases,” says Ms Barnes, who is also the home-grown luxury tea brand’s director of corporate communications and business development.

“We expanded our digital presence during the pandemic to stay connected with our customers worldwide. The establishment of official online stores on third-party marketplaces allowed us to scale quickly,” she adds.

Throughout 2020, TWG Tea continued to thrive as online retail sales nearly doubled compared with the previous year.

By the end of the year, it had 28 more online stores globally, including new markets such as Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. The company now has an online presence in 58 countries. Additionally, it employs over 3,000 people in 17 countries and operates over 70 physical stores across major cities.

“Despite diversifying our online retail presence, we have maintained brand integrity by ensuring that the TWG Tea experience – both online and offline – remains consistent. As more TWG Tea is delivered to customers further away, it is more important than ever for our customers to have a positive experience with our brand,” explains Ms Barnes.

Teaming up with the right delivery partner

TWG Tea’s rapid expansion into the e-commerce space has not been a solo endeavour.

The handcrafted luxury teas and tea products are shipped out every day, so working with the right logistics partner is essential for delivering a consistent brand experience. For the past five years, DHL Express has been working hand-in-hand with TWG Tea to achieve this.

As TWG Tea expanded into new European markets with sophisticated tea drinkers, it looked to DHL Express’ knowledge and expertise to replicate its success as a luxury tea brand offering over 1,000 single-estate, fine harvest and exclusive tea blends.

Ms Barnes explains: “The global presence and reputation of DHL Express as the world’s leading e-commerce logistics company ensures that its teams can support our day-to-day logistic needs in every existing and new market we enter.

“This is especially true during the current situation when many countries are more strict about what they allow to be purchased and shipped from abroad, so having a knowledgeable partner like DHL Express is crucial.”

In terms of consumer satisfaction, the “on-demand” delivery feature is a hit with TWG Tea’s customers, many of whom are working professionals. With this, customers can select their preferred delivery and return times seven days a week.