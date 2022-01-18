A next-generation trading platform built for traders by traders

Having spent more than a decade of his career as a trader in foreign exchange and precious metal derivatives, Mr Wong Joo Seng has an industry knowledge of both product and trading intricacies.

He tapped on his comprehensive financial background to become founding chief executive of GK Goh Financial Services – a derivative trading subsidiary of the GK Goh Group of companies – in 1998, and co-founded M-DAQ, that focuses on cross-border trades, in 2010.

By the time he launched his third start-up Spark Systems in 2016, alongside co-founders Ye Ting Song, chief technology officer, and chief operations officer Jason Wang, the 58-year-old serial entrepreneur was very familiar with problems faced by the industry.

Mr Wong explains: “Many trading platforms were ageing, with core engines designed and built almost two decades ago... Often slow and unstable, they are also costly to maintain and use.”

To address this shortcoming in the foreign exchange (FX) ecosystem, Spark Systems created next-generation trading platforms that are faster, more stable, more secure and cost-effective. These are “built for traders by traders”, adds its founder and chief executive.